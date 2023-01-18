Punalur railway station to be developed as part of Amrit Bharat

January 18, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Southern Railway has initiated steps for the comprehensive development of the Punalur railway station by including it in the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, Ministry of Railways’ new policy for the modernisation of stations.

According to N.K.Premachandran, MP, the project envisages an all-inclusive renovation of the station. The development of the station will be a continuous process with long-term vision and a master plan will be prepared and implemented to enhance the facilities including and beyond the Minimum Essential Amenities (MEA). Introduction of new amenities as well as upgradation or replacement of existing amenities will also be part of the scheme. “The project is being implemented in seven phases and as the first step, a consultancy agreement will be given to prepare the blueprint of the project. Tenders will be invited for the constabulary agreement for preparing architecture and technical consultancy feasibility study, consultancy plan, master plan, urban architecture designing, design of various structures, drawing and technical feasibility report.

Development plans for the Punalur station are being prepared by including it in the Major Upgradation Plan. Based on the master plan prepared by the consultancy, the project will be completed in a time-bound manner,” said the MP. The nearest stoppage to Sabarimala and important station in the eastern region of the district, Punalur is expected become a major station like Kollam after the implementation of the project. While normal development works involve expansion of temporary facilities, the Amrit Bharat scheme will introduce extensive facilities keeping in mind the future requirements. “Town development will also be taken into account while preparing the plan. While preparing the master plan, convenience of Sabarimala pilgrims and the rush during the pilgrimage time will also be considered. The scheme will enable the development of Punalur as the biggest railway station near Tamil Nadu in southern Kerala,” said Mr.Premachandran.