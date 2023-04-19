Pulwama revelations: silence of Modi is suspicious, says Jose Vallur 

April 19, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Thrissur

The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the revelations of former Jammu Kashmir Governor Sathya Pal Malik is suspicious, Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Jose Vallur has said.

“The allegations on intelligence failure, denial of aircraft to the troops, and security lapses at Pulwama are serious. What should can we think about the silence of the Prime Minister about such serious allegations,” he said.

Mr. Vallur was addressing a protest meeting at Thekke Gopura Nada in Thrissur on Wednesday demanding a detailed investigation about the allegations of the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor.

The District Congress Committee paid homage to the 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack. DCC vice president Joseph Tajet presided over. They took out a candle-light procession in the city to show their respects to the soldiers.