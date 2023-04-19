ADVERTISEMENT

Pulwama: PM owes an apology to nation, says Congress

April 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers take out a candle-light march in Palakkad on Wednesday as tribute for the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an apology to the country for the loss of the 40 jawans in the Pulwama terrorist attack, District Congress Committee president A. Thankappan has said.

Inaugurating a march by holding candle lights in tribute the jawans who died in Pulwama here on Wednesday, Mr. Thankappan said that the Pulwama attack of 2019 was a failure of the Modi government. “Modi should apologise for that,” he said.

The District Congress Committee organised the event. Congress leaders Sumesh Achuthan, Thanikachalam, G. Sivarajan, Tholannur Sasidharan, S.K. Anantakrishnan, Azeez Pattambi, Prasad, Puthur Ramakrishnan, and Sidhu Radhakrishnan spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US