Pulwama: PM owes an apology to nation, says Congress

April 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers take out a candle-light march in Palakkad on Wednesday as tribute for the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Congress workers take out a candle-light march in Palakkad on Wednesday as tribute for the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an apology to the country for the loss of the 40 jawans in the Pulwama terrorist attack, District Congress Committee president A. Thankappan has said.

Inaugurating a march by holding candle lights in tribute the jawans who died in Pulwama here on Wednesday, Mr. Thankappan said that the Pulwama attack of 2019 was a failure of the Modi government. “Modi should apologise for that,” he said.

The District Congress Committee organised the event. Congress leaders Sumesh Achuthan, Thanikachalam, G. Sivarajan, Tholannur Sasidharan, S.K. Anantakrishnan, Azeez Pattambi, Prasad, Puthur Ramakrishnan, and Sidhu Radhakrishnan spoke.

