Pulse Polio Immunisation programme in Thiruvananthapuram on March 3

March 01, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A total of 2,04,183 children below five years of age in the district will be administered an additional dose of oral polio vaccine on Sunday, March 3, as part of the national Pulse Polio Immunisation programme.

This includes 1,370 children under five years of age, belonging to migrant workers in the district.

A statement from the District Medical Office (DM0) said that 2,105 booths had been readied in the district for administering the vaccine to children. There are 2,027 booths in hospitals, anganwadis, schools, and 55 transit booths in railway stations, bus stations, and airports and 29 mobile units in migrant labourers’ camps and tourist centres

The booths will function from 8 a.m till 5 p.m. The transit booths will function till 8 p.m.

The DMO appealed to parents to ensure that children below five years are administered the additional oral polio vaccine dose. The Health department has engaged its field workers to conduct mop-up rounds on March 4 and 5 to make home visits and administer the vaccine to any children who might miss it on March 3.