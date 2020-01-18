Pulse Polio drive today

The Pulse Polio immunisation programme will be held in the district for children below five years on Sunday.

The district administration has put in place necessary arrangements for conducting the Pulse Polio immunisation drive, being conducted as part of making the country free from polio.

According to officials, 1,17,539 children aged below five will be administered the oral polio vaccine during the single-round drive.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, will inaugurate the campaign at district hospital here at 8 a.m. on Sunday. District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu will preside.

As many as 2,490 trained volunteers have been deployed for the programme and the vaccine will be administered from 1,245 booths in the district, including at public health centres, anganwadis, private hospitals and the centres of selected NGOs.

Additionally, there will be 45 transit booths and 20 mobile booths. The transit booths will operate at railway stations, bus stations and boat jetties, while the mobile booths would cover the dwellings of migrant labourers, festival venues and marriage halls. The booths will function from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 18 to 20.

Around five lakh houses in the district would be covered during the drive. Volunteers will be deployed for the house-to-house coverage. The volunteers selected and trained for the programme include those from anganwadis, Kudumbashree units, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and other health workers.

The authorities said 10,000 vials of medicines, ILR deep freezer, cold boxes, vaccine carriers and more than 2,000 freezing equipment have been made ready for the programme.

In Kollam

M. Naushad, MLA, will inaugurate the Kollam-district-level drive at Victoria Hospital. As many as 1,387 booths along with 37 transit booths and 47 mobile booths have been set up to administer polio drops to 1,72,242 children below five years of age. All booths will function from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.