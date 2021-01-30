Pulse Polio drive to be held in Palakkad today

2.11 lakh children below the age of five to get the vaccine

Pulse Polio will be administered to 2.11 lakh children below five years of age in the district on Sunday.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reetha said here that the Pulse Polio administration would be under strict COVID-19 restrictions.

District Panchayat president K. Binumol will inaugurate the district level polio administration drive at the District Women and Children Hospital here. Municipal chairperson K. Priya will preside. District Collector Mrunmai Joshi will be the chief guest.

Migrant workers

As many as 742 to get the polio vaccine will be the children of migrant workers from other States, said Dr. Reetha. She said 2.33 lakh vaccine doses had reached the district.

As many as 2,115 booths will be set up for the vaccine administration.

Each polio booth will be manned by two persons. Dr. Reetha said that 4,230 health workers and 220 supervisors have been employed for the polio drive.

Those children who fail to take polio vaccine from the booths on Sunday will be given immunisation on Monday and Tuesday. The health staff will reach the homes to administer the vaccine for them.

Children from homes with COVID-19 patients will get the polio vaccine later. Those children will get the vaccine two weeks after the patient tests negative for COVID-19. If the children have COVID-19, then they will have to wait 28 days.

As many as 3,124 teams have been arranged to reach out to the children at their homes.

All polio booths will have N-95 masks, face shields and sanitizers.

“People above 60 years of age should not accompany the children coming for polio vaccination,” said Dr. Reetha.

Mobile units

Polio vaccine will be administered at bus-stands, malls, bazaars and railway stations. There will be 150 mobile units for polio administration. Dr. Reetha said that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been asked to ensure continuous power supply for proper storage of the vaccine.