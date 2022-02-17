Pulse Polio drive on February 27

2,222 booths arranged in Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 2,222 booths have been arranged in Thiruvananthapuram district to administer Pulse Polio drops to children under the age of five on February 27.

Of them, 2,130 booths would be set up at health centres, anganwadis, schools and libraries; 53 transit booths at bus stands, railway stations, and airports; and 39 mobile units at camps of migrant workers and tourist destinations, the District Medical Officer (DMO) said.

COVID protocols

The booths will function from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the transit booths will function till 8 p.m. adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Only one person will be allowed along with a child inside the booth. Those above 60 years should refrain from accompanying a child. N95 mask or double masking is mandatory. Nose and mouth should be fully covered, and masks should not be lowered while talking. Hands should be washed with soap or sanitised before entering the booth and on exiting. Crowding should be avoided inside and outside the booth. A distance of 2 m should be maintained between people.

Children and adults who test positive for COVID-19 in four preceding weeks of the drive should not visit the booths. Those with fever, sore throat, cold, cough, and body pain too should stay away. Children, if tested positive for COVID-19, should be given polio drops only after four weeks. Children in the household of a COVID-positive person should be given the polio drops only after four weeks, the DMO said.