Actor rape case: Pulsar Suni, the prime accused, shifted to Thrissur Mental Health Centre

Suni’s mental condition reported to have worsened after the Supreme Court’s recent rejection of his bail plea

Suni’s mental condition reported to have worsened after the Supreme Court’s recent rejection of his bail plea

Sunil Kumar, aka Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the actor assault case of 2017, has been shifted to Government Mental Health Centre, Thrissur, from Ernakulam Sub Jail. It is reported that his mental condition worsened after the Supreme Court recently rejected his bail plea. He was shifted to the mental health centre on Tuesday night.

Suni was arrested on February 23, 2017. He had approached the Supreme Court for bail after the High Court of Kerala had rejected his bail petition on March 29, and citing the inordinate delay of trial. He had argued that he had been in jail for over five years. However, last week, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision.

Moreover, the state government had informed the Apex Court that the trial will be completed by the end of this year.

Suni is the prime accused in the high-profile case of the abduction and sexual assault of an actor, in which actor Dileep is the eight accused.