Pulmonology conference held in Kochi

Pulmocon Silver 2024, the silver jubilee national conference of the Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, was inaugurated by High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran.

Highlighting the complexity of medical decision making, he spoke of the difficult choices healthcare professionals must often face. “While choosing between treatment options, weighing risks, or making lifestyle recommendations, doctors are bound by their ethical duty to minimise harm,” he said.

“Nonmalfeasance is a principle deeply rooted in the history of medical ethics. It is a guiding force behind healthcare decision making. It requires practitioners to always actively seek the least harmful solutions while ensuring the well-being of patients,” he said.

Later, at a session on sleep health, Dr. K. Madhukumar underscored the importance of pulmonary function in sleep health. “Pulmonologists are crucial to the diagnosis, treatment, and management of sleep-related breathing disorders, such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea, COPD, and asthma, which significantly affect sleep quality,” he said.

Supported by the Cochin Thoracic Society, Pulmocon Silver 2024 features 50 national faculty members leading key sessions.

