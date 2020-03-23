Pulmonologists launch telemedicine helpline

Pulmonologists in the State have launched a telemedicine lung health helpline against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

P.S. Shajahan, Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine (APCCM) president-elect, and Kurian Oommen, vice-president, on Monday said the facility offered tele-medicine consultation for those with lung ailments in all districts.

They told The Hindu that patients could contact doctors designated by the academy in each district online or over the phone for medical advice and prescription round-the-clock.

Dr. Shajahan, Additional Professor of Pulmonary Medicine at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, said available evidence showed that COVID-19 was more fatal across all age groups than seasonal influenza, with a higher death rate even for those below the age of 50 years.

He said the presumption that coronavirus posed threat only to older people was unfounded.

Dr. Oommen said COVID-19 could be difficult to diagnose as patients initially complained of non-specific fever, often resembling common cold.

He said, as per available documents, COVID-19 had serious implications for people with chronic respiratory illness such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, asthma, allergies, and smoking-related lung problems.

They said patients could contact the APCCM-designated pulmonologists for each district at the following phone numbers.

State helpline: P.S.Shajahan (9447208815), B.Jayaprakash (9447658148).

District helpline: Kasaragod: Narayana Pradeepa (9496358176); Kannur: Jaffer Basheer (9846245566); Kozhikode: Sabir M.C. (9645297187); Malappuram: Sadakkathulla Uanai (9496332312); Wayanad: Mahshan Kalpaka Muhammed (8904206602); Palakkad: Tony Luke Baby (8111806403); Thrissur: Unni R.Baby (7012834467); Ernakulam: Akhilesh (8547258738); Pathanamthitta: Kurian Oommen (9847248015); Kottayam: Subin E.B. (9447200387); Alappuzha: Arjun Suresh (9496332315); Kollam: Anoop Shankar (7358645451); Idukki: Shiyas (7558077595); and Thiruvananthapuram: Rajan K.E. (9447045149) and Ajoy Mammen (9496465603).