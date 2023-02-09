Pulliparava brings the soul of Lakshadweep music to ITFoK

February 09, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Thrissur

Pulliparava, a music band from Lakshadweep, has enthralled the audience at the ongoing International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) in Thrissur with the indigenous songs of the islands. It takes its name after a spotted fish found in the waters of the islands.

Folk ballads that depict stories of common man is the soul of the music of Lakshadweep. The themes vary, from incidents relating to the arrival of the Arab saint Hazrat Ubaidullah to the islands to its ransack by the Portuguese and the fishing expeditions of the common fisherfolk.

Shabeer Ali and Shafeek Kiltan of Pulliparava are on a mission to preserve their music which they fear is on the verge of vanishing.

“We, the children of sea, sing our joys and sorrows to her. Our music and culture is closely connected to the sea. The fisherfolk venturing out to the sea and the women waiting for the return of their men used to find solace in singing,” says Mr. Ali.

For instance, Kattuvilippattu... is a popular song sung by women who wait for their men who have gone to the sea. They ask the wind to return their men safely. Doli Pattu is another genre of songs the people in the islands sing during celebrations and family get-togethers. Firayi Pattu has a humorous tone.

“But these traditional music is not heard much there now. Only a few old people remember them. The young generation has gone with the popular songs of the land (Kerala),” says Mr. Ali.

Mr. Ali and Mr. Kiltan, who used to sing Sufi and Qawwali songs, formed Pulliparava in collaboration with Aazhi Archives which explores the maritime past of Kerala.

“We try to infuse traditional music, forgotten folk stories and proverbs in our music. Most of our indigenous songs do not have any text. They pass orally from generations to generations,” says Mr. Kiltan.

Pulliparava’s songs present rich imageries and the innocence of the peace-loving Dweep-dwellers. The band’s music provides a valuable glimpse into the maritime history and life in the islands. The songs are spiritual as well as political, mainly with a Muslim background.

One of their songs, Pakkerichi Pattu..., was used in film Flush which was directed by Aisha Sultana.