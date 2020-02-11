Pulikunnu mini civil station gets approval

The government has given administrative sanction for the preliminary work of the Pulikunnu mini civil station which is included in the Kasargod development package.
District Collector Dr. Sajith Babu said the project, which included the construction of revenue divisional office, taluk office and other taluk level offices, had been allotted ₹11.90 lakh.
With the completion of the mini civil station, all the offices at the taluk level will come under one umbrella, he said here in a press statement.
The project was approved by an empowered committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Tom Jose.
