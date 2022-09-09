Pulikkali under rain shadow

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed with rain forecast in the coming days

The threat of rain has cast a shadow over the conduct of Pulikkali, Thrissur’s hallmark street pageant, that will conclude the Onam celebrations here. Pulikkali will be performed this year on Sunday.

Expectations are high this time as Pulikkali is being held after a break of two years following COVID-19. Though only five teams are participating in the event, a record crowd is expected to watch the event.

But Pulikkali fans are keeping their fingers crossed as heavy rain has been forecast in the coming days.

“We are expecting the worst. All our efforts will be spoiled if there is rain on Sunday,” says P.N. Krishna Prasad of the Ayyanthole Desam Pulikkali team.

Dancers will paint their bodies yellow and black in the tiger-themed Pulikkali event.

“If the paint dries properly, it will not go easily in the rain. But drummers will not be able to perform if there is rain. Their instruments will get spoiled. So is the case of tableau. We make them mostly with thermocol. Our efforts for almost one month will be wasted if it rains on Sunday, ” says Mr. Prasad.

Chamayam exhibition

An exhibition of Pulikkali Chamayam started at the Banerji Club on Friday. Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated it.

The government will prepare a master plan for preserving Pulikkali, said Mr. Rajan while inaugurating the exhibition. All support will be given to attract more teams next year, he said. Tiger masks, caps, dresses and bells are on display. The display will conclude on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur Corporation has increased the prize money of the winning Pulikkali team. The first prize will be ₹50,000 and the second and third prize ₹40,000 and ₹35,000 respectively. The fund for the participating teams will be ₹2 lakh. There will be prizes for the best tableau and costume.

Medical support and drinking water facilities will be arranged for the public.

Viyyur, Ayyanthole, Punkunnam, Kanattukara and Sakthan are the five participating teams.