Pulikkali to go online this Onam

Pulikkali is an inevitable part of Onam Celebrations in Thrissur. The hallmark street pageant of the cultural capital will bring the curtains down for the Onam celebrations.

The human tigers, painted their bodies with bright yellow and black paints, will prance around the city with the accompaniment of rustic beats of drums and roaring fans. The tiger faces painted on their pot bellies faces will vibrate rhythmaticaly giving vivid expressions when they dance.

Even amidst the lockdown and restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic, tigers will reach your home with their feral dance steps. But this time online - for one hour from 3.30 p.m. on the fourth Onam Day.

The Ayyanthole Desham Pulikkali team is bringing the Online Pulikkali. Around 20 human tigers, with body painting and other costumes will reach your home. They will perform from their respective homes. People can watch the performance in the Facebook page of the Ayyanthole Desham Pulikkali Samithy, said Organising Samithy President Rajesh Pattayath.

Shakthan Tampuran was who introduced Pulikkali, more than two centuries ago as a street art form. Sidelined as an obsene art form earlier, it got acceptance after bringing up some guidelines and rules for the performance.