GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pulikkali gets green signal from Thrissur Corporation

Published - August 24, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur Corporation Council has finally given the green light for Pulikkali, Thrissur’s beloved street pageant. The vibrant event will mark the conclusion of the Onam festivities in the city, taking place on the fourth day of Onam as tradition dictates.

At a meeting held on Saturday (August 24), the Council officially approved the conduct of Pulikkali.

Previously, the Corporation had considered cancelling the tiger dance in the wake of the recent Wayanad landslides. However, there was significant opposition from the public and Pulikkali groups. Many groups had already invested substantial amounts in preparation for the event. In response, the Corporation has reversed its decision and will allow the Pulikkali festivities to proceed.

Pulikkali is scheduled to take place on September 18. As preparations were paused due to the earlier confusion, Pulikkali groups will have to step up preparations for smooth conduct of the event.

This year, a total of nine groups have registered to participate in Pulikkali.

Mayor M.K. Varghese has advised the teams to cut their expenses for Pulikkali. There may be a need to reduce the number of tigers and tableaux to manage costs effectively.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.