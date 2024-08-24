Pulikkali gets green signal from Thrissur Corporation

The Thrissur Corporation Council has finally given the green light for Pulikkali, Thrissur’s beloved street pageant. The vibrant event will mark the conclusion of the Onam festivities in the city, taking place on the fourth day of Onam as tradition dictates.

At a meeting held on Saturday (August 24), the Council officially approved the conduct of Pulikkali.

Previously, the Corporation had considered cancelling the tiger dance in the wake of the recent Wayanad landslides. However, there was significant opposition from the public and Pulikkali groups. Many groups had already invested substantial amounts in preparation for the event. In response, the Corporation has reversed its decision and will allow the Pulikkali festivities to proceed.

Pulikkali is scheduled to take place on September 18. As preparations were paused due to the earlier confusion, Pulikkali groups will have to step up preparations for smooth conduct of the event.

This year, a total of nine groups have registered to participate in Pulikkali.

Mayor M.K. Varghese has advised the teams to cut their expenses for Pulikkali. There may be a need to reduce the number of tigers and tableaux to manage costs effectively.