Pulikkali enthrals crowds in Thiruvananthapuram

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil (not in frame) inaugurates the Pulikkali marking the beginning of the Onam celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

These 12 ‘tigers’ from Thrissur mesmerised the State capital as they danced to the rhythm of thakil, udukku and chenda to usher in the Onam festivities in traditional style on Monday.

The city residents were treated to an enthralling show of Pulikkali by the veterans led by Satheesh Nedumpura who are widely known for their performances at the iconic Swaraj Round in Thrissur.

Hundreds of people lined the roadsides to watch the performance that stretched to various parts of the city. The show got under way outside the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises when Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil played a chenda and V.K. Prasanth, MLA, joined the celebrations.

The artistes danced all the way to the Secretariat, the Accountant General (AG)’s office complex, Overbridge, East Fort and Peroorkada before heading for the Civil Station where District Collector Geromic George was in attendance with the employees of the District Collectorate.

Following a short break, the ‘tigers’ re-emerged at Nedumangad, Vattiyurkavu and Sasthamangalam, before returning to the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises again in time for the hoisting of the festival flag by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.