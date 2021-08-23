Pulikkali comes home, through Facebook

Thrissur

23 August 2021 23:32 IST

Live telecast from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. today; ‘tigers’ promise to field a VIP ‘puli’

Though the Pulikkali festival was cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, people across the world can watch the colourful pageant live on Facebook on the fourth Onam day.

With COVID-19 robbing Onam celebrations of energy and verve, ‘tigers’ in Ayyanthole decided to provide some succour and make a direct entry to the houses of the Pulikkali fans, virtually.

Six tigers will dance to the beats of rustic bands at Ayyanthole from 3 p.m to 4 p.m on Tuesday. They claim there will be a VIP ‘puli’ this time. The name is a suspense, though.

A few days ago, Facebook shared a promo video of Pulikkali. The video had gone viral within seconds and was liked by many prominent people.

Mayor M.K. Varghese will inaugurate the Pulikkali programme in the presence of Collector Haritha V. Kumar.

Usually Pulikkali, a vibrant street, pageant brings curtains down on Onam celebrations in Thrissur. People, with their bodies painted in black and yellow like tigers, will roam around the city mimicking tiger movements. Last year too the tiger dance was held as an online affair due to the pandemic.