‘Pularkalam’ to ensure physical, mental health of school students in Kozhikode

Four-year scheme will encourage teenagers to take up yoga, meditation, aerobics, or cycling early in the morning every day to keep them mentally and physically fit

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 20, 2022 21:16 IST

The Kozhikode district panchayat is all set to launch ‘Pularkalam’, a project to ensure physical and mental health of students from Classes eight to 12.

According to sources, the four-year scheme will encourage teenagers to take up yoga, meditation, aerobics, or cycling early in the morning every day to keep them mentally and physically fit. It is expected to be launched in November.

N.M. Vimala, chairperson, standing committee on education, said 75 schools, 45 in the government sector and 35 in the aided sector, would be covered in the first phase. Initially, Class VIII students would take part in it. Fifty students from each school would be chosen in a year. Workshops would be held for the students and teachers going to be part of the scheme.

V. Praveen Kumar, coordinator of the project, said the students would be asked to get up around 5.30 a.m. every day. They would then have to do yoga, meditation or any physical exercise such as cycling for an hour. Photo of the exercise would have to be uploaded in a WhatsApp group.

Review meetings would be held every month to review the progress of the scheme and the physical and mental health along with the educational standards of the participants would be checked every six months. The students would have to go through constant training in the course of the tenure of the project, the sources added.

