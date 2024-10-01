Pulamon canal to get a new lease of life

Pulamon Canal, an important waterbody in Kottarakara, will get a new lease of life through ‘Veendedukkam Pulamon Thodu’, a systematic action plan that will be launched on Wednesday as part of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign. Around 2,000 volunteers will participate in joint operations to rejuvenate the canal and make it garbage-free.

Originating from Meenpidipara, the 20-km-long Pulamon Canal flows through the Kottarakara municipality, Mylam and Kulakada grama panchayat areas and ends in the Kallada river. Currently, the waterbody, with an average width of 10 metres, is in a pathetic condition due to the deposition of solid and liquid waste. At many places it has shrunk due to encroachments while soil slippage has reduced its depth. All kinds of waste including plastic from business outlets and houses, industrial establishments, public and private institutions including the KSRTC now reaches the canal. Due to depleted water flow and waste dumping, the waterbody has now turned completely useless. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who represents the Kottarakara constituency, said that the project has been conceived in such a way as to ensure future protection along with rejuvenation.

“A GIS survey of the canal was completed by the Kerala State Land Use Board as part of the action plan. Boundaries are accurately recorded and extensive awareness programmes are being carried out,” said the Minister.

Along with this, steps will be taken to prevent dumping, remove encroachments and ensure water flow of the canal. Various government departments, the Haritha Kerala Mission, Suchitwa Mission, local bodies, merchants, industrialists, the youth, trade unions, political parties, voluntary organisations, private institutions, educational institutions, clubs, places of worship, Library Council, NCC, NSS, Kudumbashree and workers from the MGNREGS, Harita Karma Sena and ASHA will participate. The action plan will be implemented with the cooperation of people responsible for dumping garbage and septage waste into the canal. Canal protection committees will be in charge of the rejuvenation and further maintenance. Committees have been formed in every 50 metres in urban areas and every 100 metres in panchayat areas. A 100-metre-long public park across the canal at Pulamon Junction is also part of the project.

All facilities will be provided for the public to gather and relax at the park while a proposal to set up seating arrangements on both sides of the rejuvenated canal is also under consideration.

The ‘Veendedukkam Pulamon Thodu’ project will be announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the State-level launch of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign at Kottarakara on Wednesday.