Pukayoor children lecture on importance of reading

They speak in Malayalam, English, and Arabic

Students of GLP School, Pukayoor, speaking about the importance of reading in front of houses on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The children of Government Lower Primary (GLP) School at Pukayoor in AR Nagar grama panchayat in Malappuram district are on a week-long mission. They have begun reaching out to homes at Pukayoor with the message of reading as part of celebrating the ‘reading week’.

“Reading will never die. It will live through us,” the children spoke in Malayalam, English, and Arabic. Using a microphone and a speaker, they made long speeches about the importance of reading. Local people, mostly parents, never miss the opportunity to encourage their children develop oratorical skills. The children got a decent gathering wherever they spoke.

From the quotes of Francis Bacon to Mahatma Gandhi, the children did not show any inhibitions in using quotations.

Headmistress M. Shailaja delivered the reading week message. She said several programmes were on the anvil for children as part of the celebrations.

They were being guided by teachers Shameena, Shakir, Muneera, and Naheema.