PuKaSa proposes Ayyankali chair in all varsities in Kerala

In a move to honour the legacy of Ayyankali, a prominent social reformer and a key figure in Kerala’s renaissance movement, the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam (PuKaSa) has called for the establishment of Ayyankali Chair in all universities in Kerala.

The demand was raised on the second day of the 13th State conference of the Sangam in Kannur with focus on educating the new generation about Ayyankali’s contributions to the fight against casteism and inequality.

The conference also urged the State government to introduce an Ayyankali award for the best public school, recognising institutions that uphold the values that the social reformer championed. The Sangam praised the State government for renaming Victoria Jubilee Town Hall in Thiruvananthapuram as Ayyankali Hall, while also advocating for the creation of more institutions in his name.

In addition, the conference passed several resolutions, including the need for a public debate on formulating a new film policy, involving inputs from a wide range of stakeholders beyond just filmmakers. The other resolutions included opposing the current policy of the Entrance Commissionerate, which disadvantages Kerala syllabus students in favour of CBSE students in KEEM Exams, and calling for the withdrawal of GST on postal services.

Further demands included revising the Kerala Library Act to reflect contemporary needs, implementing strategies to attract more students to Malayalam medium schools, and establishing disaster risk prediction centres in the State using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The second day of the conference commenced with a general discussion led by Deshabhimani resident editor M. Swaraj, who emphasised the role of art and literature as tools in the struggle against communal politics. He called on writers to use their craft as a weapon against the growing influence of communal forces, drawing inspiration from M. Mukundan’s novel Ningal (You), which addresses the dangers of communalism and racism.

The day’s proceedings concluded with Prof. M.M. Narayanan presenting the future work outline, followed by responses from key speakers.

The conference concluded with the election of new office-bearers, with Dr. Shaji N. Karun getting elected as the State president, K.P. Mohanan as general secretary, M.K. Manoharan as organising secretary, and T.R. Ajayan as treasurer. The State committee now consists of 148 members, with 370 members in the State general council.