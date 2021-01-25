Pukasa poetry fest begins

Festival is titled ‘Kavithavizha’ this year

A four-day poetry festival organised by the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (Pukasa) began on Sunday. Keralites from across the world are taking part in the festival titled ‘Kavithavizha’.

Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan inaugurated a poetry debate. Manambur Rajan Babu presided over the function. Festival director Ravunni, Sreelata Varma, Krishnan Namboothiri, Vimeesh Maniyur, Varghese Antony, Jayakumar Chengamanad, Niranjan, Rajan C.H., and Manju Vaighari took part in the debate.

M.M. Narayanan commemorated Vailoppilly, and S. Rajasekharan commemorated Neelamperur Madhusoodhanan Nair. Karivallur Murali and N.P. Chandrasekharan delivered the introductory speeches. C.P. Aboobacker and Kuzhur Vilson presided over the sessions.

P.M.G. Nambeesan, C.N. Kumar, K. Priya, Sona Bindu Jiji, Abhinand K.T., Rajila Sherin, Chitra Devi, Natasha Padma, Santhosh Pala, Padmaraj Eravil, Vinu Neeleri, Aysha Haseena, Harita Haridas, Rajeev Pallath, Meharoos, Pramod, Abhimanyu, Harikrishnan, Samaja Krishna, and Smita Chelakkode took part in a discussion on poetry.

The organisers said more than 100 Malayalam poets from across the world would attend the meet. The festival will conclude on Tuesday.