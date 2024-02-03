ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry businessman wins Kerala’s Christmas-New Year bumper lottery

February 03, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old businessman from Puducherry, who was in Thiruvananthapuram as part of Sabarimala pilgrimage, is the lucky winner of the ₹20-crore Christmas-New Year bumper, the second-highest lottery prize in Kerala. The man refused to divulge his name or address to the media while handing over the prize-winning ticket to the Lottery Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram with the required documents. He had purchased tickets, including the winning one, from a sub-agent at Lakshmi Centre East Nada of Padmanabhaswamy temple. The winner of the first prize will be getting around ₹12 crore after deduction of taxes and agent’s commission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US