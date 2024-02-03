GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry businessman wins Kerala’s Christmas-New Year bumper lottery

February 03, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old businessman from Puducherry, who was in Thiruvananthapuram as part of Sabarimala pilgrimage, is the lucky winner of the ₹20-crore Christmas-New Year bumper, the second-highest lottery prize in Kerala. The man refused to divulge his name or address to the media while handing over the prize-winning ticket to the Lottery Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram with the required documents. He had purchased tickets, including the winning one, from a sub-agent at Lakshmi Centre East Nada of Padmanabhaswamy temple. The winner of the first prize will be getting around ₹12 crore after deduction of taxes and agent’s commission.

