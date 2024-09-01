GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry-based Adishakti theatre group’s play Urmila to be staged in the capital

Published - September 01, 2024 07:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Urmila uses a mythical story to delve into complex ethical and gender-related issues.

Urmila uses a mythical story to delve into complex ethical and gender-related issues.

The Puducherry-based Adisakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research is gearing up for a performance in the capital this month as part of a multi-city tour with its production Urmila which uses a mythical story to delve into complex ethical and gender-related issues which have contemporary relevance. The play, directed by Nimmy Raphael, will be staged at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village near Kovalam on September 8 at 7.30 p.m.

Set in the ancient land of Ayodhya, the play centres on the character of Urmila from the Ramayana, a woman whose life is dramatically altered by a seemingly innocuous command from her husband, Lakshmana. The deceptively simple directive raises profound questions about autonomy, consent, and the price individuals, especially women, have paid for their obedience throughout time.

Urmila finds herself in a situation where she is left with no agency to challenge the status quo, and she grapples with the notion of using her body as a form of protest to reclaim her sanity, her mind, and her very existence. The play explores the power dynamics inherent in the relationship between Urmila and Lakshmana, raising questions about consent, agency, and approval. Urmila’s journey represents a broader commentary on the struggles faced by individuals in different time periods and perhaps even in the future, according Ms.Raphael.

The Adisakthi Laboratory for Theatre was founded in Mumbai in 1981 and is now located on the outskirts of Puducherry.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.