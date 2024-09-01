Puducherry-based Adishakti theatre group’s play Urmila to be staged in the capital

The Puducherry-based Adisakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research is gearing up for a performance in the capital this month as part of a multi-city tour with its production Urmila which uses a mythical story to delve into complex ethical and gender-related issues which have contemporary relevance. The play, directed by Nimmy Raphael, will be staged at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village near Kovalam on September 8 at 7.30 p.m.

Set in the ancient land of Ayodhya, the play centres on the character of Urmila from the Ramayana, a woman whose life is dramatically altered by a seemingly innocuous command from her husband, Lakshmana. The deceptively simple directive raises profound questions about autonomy, consent, and the price individuals, especially women, have paid for their obedience throughout time.

Urmila finds herself in a situation where she is left with no agency to challenge the status quo, and she grapples with the notion of using her body as a form of protest to reclaim her sanity, her mind, and her very existence. The play explores the power dynamics inherent in the relationship between Urmila and Lakshmana, raising questions about consent, agency, and approval. Urmila’s journey represents a broader commentary on the struggles faced by individuals in different time periods and perhaps even in the future, according Ms.Raphael.

The Adisakthi Laboratory for Theatre was founded in Mumbai in 1981 and is now located on the outskirts of Puducherry.