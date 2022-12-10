Publicity campaign for school arts festival begins

December 10, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas playing a chenda after he inaugurated ‘Kottum Varayum’, the publicity campaign in connection with the 61st State School Arts Festival, in Kozhikode on Saturday. The festival will be held from January 3 to 7. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated ‘Kottum Varayum’, the publicity programme for the 61st State School Arts Festival, in Kozhikode on Saturday.

The Minister along with the office-bearers of various committees flew 61 pigeons marking the commencement of the campaign, while 61 students flew balloons. The students joined artists in drawing pictures.

A chenda performance led by Kalamandalam Sivadasa Marar and folk songs performance by students of Farook Higher Secondary School were part of the event. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presided over the function. Publicity committee chairman K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, was present.

