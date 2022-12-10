  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Live updates: Morocco 1-0 Portugal; En-Nesyri header keeps MAR ahead at HT; Ronaldo on bench

Publicity campaign for school arts festival begins

December 10, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas playing a chenda after he inaugurated ‘Kottum Varayum’, the publicity campaign in connection with the 61st State School Arts Festival, in Kozhikode on Saturday. The festival will be held from January 3 to 7.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas playing a chenda after he inaugurated ‘Kottum Varayum’, the publicity campaign in connection with the 61st State School Arts Festival, in Kozhikode on Saturday. The festival will be held from January 3 to 7. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated ‘Kottum Varayum’, the publicity programme for the 61st State School Arts Festival, in Kozhikode on Saturday.

The Minister along with the office-bearers of various committees flew 61 pigeons marking the commencement of the campaign, while 61 students flew balloons. The students joined artists in drawing pictures.

A chenda performance led by Kalamandalam Sivadasa Marar and folk songs performance by students of Farook Higher Secondary School were part of the event. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presided over the function. Publicity committee chairman K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.