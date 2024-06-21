Public will demand, not request, services at this local body in Kerala

The Kollam district panchayat will stop accepting requests from the public very soon. Instead, the people can ‘demand’ various services with the local body deciding to get rid of the word ‘apekshikunnu’ (request) from all its communications.

“We will not be issuing ‘application forms’ any more. As an alternative to the term ‘apeksha pathram’ we will be using ‘avashya pathram’ (demand forms) in all our forms and communications. The word ‘apeksha’ belongs to colonial and feudal eras and in a democracy, people elect representatives. People should not request the elected administrators. They have a right to demand,” says Kollam district panchayat president P.K. Gopan. The panchayat will switch to the new system from July 1 and a slew of institutions under it will follow the suit.

Institutions involved

The decision springs from the concept that every single service provided by the local body is a right of the people and not the governing body’s generosity. From four major hospitals in Kollam that includes District Hospital and Government Victoria Hospital to various farms and 69 schools, all institutions under the district panchayat will stop using ‘apeksha pathrams’ from next month. Since block and grama panchayat offices in the district are in charge of selecting beneficiaries for various schemes, they too have been intimated of the change. “They cannot forward any requests to the district panchayat as only ‘avashya pathram’ will be accepted,” says Mr. Gopan.

Regressive terminology

Through the change, the district panchayat also aims at spreading awareness about the need to discard regressive and autocratic terminology. The president points out that a lot of misogynistic terms have been tossed out from textbooks and official communications of late. “We are no longer under monarchy, but even today some think of the people as subjects. We live in modern times where citizens have the right to choose their rulers. They don’t have to bow before any government body for what is rightfully theirs. Not just a term, but an entire value system that downgrades the people is being changed,” adds Mr. Gopan.