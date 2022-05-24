Public voting sees 98% oppose BEML disinvestment

Staff agitation enters 500th day

CITU district president P.K. Sasi inaugurating the 500th day’s agitation against BEML disinvestment at Kanjikode, near Palakkad, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Staff agitation enters 500th day

The agitation of the employees of Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) against privatisation of the miniratna public sector unit entered the 500th day on Tuesday.

A public voting held as part of the historic occasion saw 98.63% of the voters asking the Union government to withdraw from the disinvestment move.

Inaugurating the 500th day’s agitation in front of BEML at Kambanipadi, Kanjikode, CITU district president P.K. Sasi said that selling off the 58-year-old profit-making miniratna company would be one of the biggest blunders of the Narendra Modi government.

The BEML Employees Association, which conducted the public voting at different places in the district on May 19 and 20, had announced to discontinue its agitation if the public mandate was in favour of the Union government decision.

Out of the 3,187 people who voted, 3,150 opposed the disinvestment move. When 25 voters supported the government move, there were 12 invalid votes.

Echoing the demand of the BEML Employees Association, Mr. Sasi asked the Central government to withdraw from the move in view of the public mandate against it.

Association general secretary Gireesh S. welcomed the gathering. INTUC district president Manoj Chingannur presided over the function. Kerala Government Officers Association State president M.A. Nasar and several other trade union leaders spoke. BEML Employees Association vice president Sujeesh T.M. proposed a vote of thanks.