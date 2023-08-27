ADVERTISEMENT

Public urged to inform police of Onam travel plans

August 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Police have urged those who plan to travel during Onam to utilise its Pol-App mobile application to ensure surveillance for their homes.

Those set to leave the city for trips have been urged to use the ‘Locked House Information’ facility in the application. Such information can be conveyed to the police up to seven days in advance. The house and surroundings will come under police surveillance for a maximum of 14 days.

The users will be required to specify the date of departure, location and name of the house, and names and contact numbers of their neighbours.

