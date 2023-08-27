HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public urged to inform police of Onam travel plans

August 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Police have urged those who plan to travel during Onam to utilise its Pol-App mobile application to ensure surveillance for their homes.

Those set to leave the city for trips have been urged to use the ‘Locked House Information’ facility in the application. Such information can be conveyed to the police up to seven days in advance. The house and surroundings will come under police surveillance for a maximum of 14 days.

The users will be required to specify the date of departure, location and name of the house, and names and contact numbers of their neighbours.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.