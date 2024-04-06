Public urged to file complaints on violation of poll code

April 06, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The public can directly file complaints regarding model code of conduct violations in Kollam district, General Observer Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu has said. He was reviewing the training of officials assigned to election work. The time for submitting complaints is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Chinnakada PWD rest house is the camp office.

The public can get in touch with the officials on 6282935772 or genobkollam18@gmail. “In the coming days, all arrangements, including security measures, will be examined. Strict legal action will be taken against violations,” he said. According to District Collector N. Devidas, teams of model code officers will be operating in all 11 Assembly constituencies (in Kollam district) to ensure that there are no violations. They will be functioning in coordination with video surveillance, static surveillance, flying squad and anti-defacement teams.