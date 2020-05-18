Public transport within districts to be allowed

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private buses can operate services within the districts with 50% of the seating capacity and adhering to the social-distancing norms and standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the extended lockdown period. However, inter-State and inter-district bus services will not resume.

“The government will not allow commuters to stand and travel in the various modes of public transport,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Masks must

Passengers will have to wear masks and bus operations will not be allowed in containment zones.

Autorickshaws and taxies have been given the nod to ply. In private four-wheelers, including taxies, the driver and only two persons will be allowed. If family members are travelling, three persons will be allowed. In auto, the driver and one passenger will be allowed. In case all are from the same family, three can travel. On two-wheeler, pillion rider will be permitted if he/she is a family member.

For inter-State travel for permissible things, permission will be accorded. Separate passes will not be required for travel during the 7 a.m.-7 p.m. period. The traveller needs to carry only valid identity card with them. Electricians and other technicians will have to carry their trade certificate. Those proceeding to other districts far from their home district will have to secure permission of the police station or District Collector.

Those going for work-related needs in other districts regularly will have to secure a special pass from the District Collector. Permission will be accorded to bring back those stranded in other States. The Chief Minister said inter-State travel will be allowed in emergency situations also.

Nod for fare hike

Meanwhile, the government gave its nod for increasing the minimum fare for KSRTC and private buses by 50% and subsequent km from the existing 70 paise to ₹1.10. The minimum fare in ordinary stage carriers will go up from ₹8 to ₹12.

Official sources said the gazette notification on the fare hike for subsequent fare stages is possible only on Tuesday. The services of the KSRTC and private buses will resume only on Wednesday. The government also waived the motor vehicle tax of the stage carriers in view of the operational loss they will have to bear with due to social distancing norms and the fewer number of commuters that can be ferried.

The fares in the water transport services will go up by 33%.