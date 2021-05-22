Public transport to be strengthened: Raju

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 May 2021 19:57 IST

Transport Minister says he will ensure financial discipline in KSRTC

Transport Minister Antony Raju has said priority will be to strengthen public transport and ensure all road users are treated equally while implementing motor vehicle rules.

Ensuring financial discipline in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which is in the red with the fleet confined to depots following the lockdown, is another priority area for the Minister .

The ‘uncertainty’ over the newly formed KSRTC-SWIFT, a legally independent company, for operating long-distance buses will be ended at the earliest, says Mr. Raju.

It was launched hours before the Assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission, and trade unions and employees have objected to the initiative that will function independently within the KSRTC.

“A final decision about the KSRTC-SWIFT will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders and the Chief Minister,” he says.

The KSRTC has also been asked to complete all ongoing construction works for bus terminals and take up new civil works only after their completion. This will end the hurdles in taking up new civil works on KSRTC land and ensure financial discipline.

The Water Transport Department will be strengthened and movement of cargo through boats operated by the department will be encouraged, says Mr. Raju, who has also been entrusted with the Water Transport and Motor Vehicles departments. Better and speedy water transport facilities will be provided to the public.

The Minister has firm plans for solving the transportation problems faced by people in the capital.

“A circular bus service will be rolled out linking all offices on an experimental basis. There will be a bus every 10 minute and travellers can avoid different buses and over-dependence on other modes for reaching offices. More bus services will be operated from Inchakkal along the National Highway 66 bypass and the Vikas Bhavan depot near PMG where the KSRTC has surplus land, he says.