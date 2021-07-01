Public sector industries set for restructuring in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 July 2021 17:52 IST

Rajeeve says master plans are being prepared for individual companies

The State government and the Industries Department are committed to attracting ‘responsible investment’ to the State and restructuring public sector industries in tune with the changing times, Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve said on Thursday.

Master plans are being prepared for individual companies by classifying public sector industries into seven categories such as chemical, manufacturing, electronics, wood-based and traditional, Mr. Rajeeve said, participating in a meet-the-press event organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust.

“Roadmaps for development will be prepared on the basis of the master plans and stakeholder consultations. We hope that the master plans can be approved by August 1. A project monitoring mechanism will be established at the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB). The RIAB also will undergo a restructuring,” the Minister said.

The master plans will look at short and mid-term goals and are aimed at enhancing competitiveness and boosting infrastructure. Land acquisition for the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project will be completed by December, the Minister said.

Recruitment board

A recruitment board will be formed for non-PSC appointments and posts other than that of managing directors in public sector undertakings.

The State government is placing ample thrust on the development of pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries and the agro-based food industry, he said.

Policies for plantations

With the plantation directorate now under the Industries Department, the policies governing plantations will be revisited from an industrial perceptive. The District Industries Centres will be restructured into a hand-holding mechanism that offers professional services of high quality, Mr. Rajeeve said.