ADVERTISEMENT

Public participation in water resources management vital: Water resources Minister Roshy Augustine

Updated - August 23, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine inaugurating the ‘Sajalam’ scheme at Kadinamkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

Kerala is at a juncture where public participation in the management of water resources has become vital, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating ‘Sajalam’, a water resources management scheme for block panchayats listed as semi-critical in terms of groundwater extraction, at the Kadinamkulam block panchayat in the district. ‘Sajalam’ is implemented by the Kerala State Land Use Board.

In 2024-25, the scheme will be implemented in Pothencode block panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district, Panur in Kannur district and Kondotty in Malappuram district.

V. Sasi, MLA, presided over the launch and released the logo of the ‘Sajalam’ scheme. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy vice chairman Premkumar was chief guest on the occasion. Pothencode block panchayat president Hari Prasad, Kadinamkulam panchayat president Ajitha Ani, Azhoor panchayat president R. Anil, Land Use Commissioner Yasmin L. Rasheed and board deputy director Aji S. spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US