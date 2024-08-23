GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Public participation in water resources management vital: Water resources Minister Roshy Augustine

Updated - August 23, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine inaugurating the 'Sajalam' scheme at Kadinamkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine inaugurating the ‘Sajalam’ scheme at Kadinamkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

Kerala is at a juncture where public participation in the management of water resources has become vital, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said on Friday.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating ‘Sajalam’, a water resources management scheme for block panchayats listed as semi-critical in terms of groundwater extraction, at the Kadinamkulam block panchayat in the district. ‘Sajalam’ is implemented by the Kerala State Land Use Board.

In 2024-25, the scheme will be implemented in Pothencode block panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district, Panur in Kannur district and Kondotty in Malappuram district.

V. Sasi, MLA, presided over the launch and released the logo of the ‘Sajalam’ scheme. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy vice chairman Premkumar was chief guest on the occasion. Pothencode block panchayat president Hari Prasad, Kadinamkulam panchayat president Ajitha Ani, Azhoor panchayat president R. Anil, Land Use Commissioner Yasmin L. Rasheed and board deputy director Aji S. spoke.

