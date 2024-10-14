Public outcry leads to suspension of survey in landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

An all-party meeting convened by Wayanad District Collector D.R. Meghashree on Monday decided to halt the preliminary survey in the landslide-affected areas of Mundakkai-Chooralmala areas in Wayanad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey was aimed to identify regions suitable for habitation based on the report of an expert committee led by John Mathai, a former scientist at the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS).

District panchayat president Samsahad Marakkar told The Hindu that the committee had previously indicated to the media that Puncharimattom, the origin of the landslides, was no longer suitable for human habitation. However, it also noted that a substantial portion of land in Chooralmala could be reclaimed for residential use.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report submitted to the government assessed that most of the land in the impacted areas was deemed habitable, except for a 50-metre buffer zone on either side of the Punnapuzha river in Puncharimattom and Mundakkai, as well as a 30-metre buffer along both banks in Chooralmala, Mr. Marakkar said.

Tensions mounted when the survey team arrived at the Meppadi Grama Panchayat office to begin preliminary fieldwork on Monday morning, as local residents voiced strong opposition to the survey.

The meeting called on the government to constitute a new panel to reassess the area, emphasizing the need for a public hearing to address community concerns, particularly as the panel’s recommendations were deemed unacceptable. Attendees also urged rehabilitation of all affected families, asserting that the entire region was unsuitable for habitation.

In response to the concerns raised, Ms. Meghashree assured the attendees that the matter would be communicated to the government.

Mr. Marakkar also highlighted that when the District Disaster Management Authority previously reviewed the report, there was significant opposition to the recommendations of the panel. He criticised the officials for failing to adhere to directives that required the survey to be conducted in the presence of local representatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.