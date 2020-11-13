Public opinion survey sets apart Anakkara

Conducting public opinion surveys ahead of elections is rare in local bodies in the State. Anakkara grama panchayat on the northwest side of Palakkad district bordering Malappuram last month witnessed a public opinion survey on the initiative of a group of youngsters of the Muslim Youth League.

The survey, Nammude Anakkara Janabhipraya Jagarana Yatra, was conducted days before political parties had geared themselves up for the elections. The 11-day survey covered almost all sections of opinion leaders in society, including experts in various fields, former people’s representatives, teachers in service and retired, doctors, engineers, farmers, labourers, ASHA workers, Anganvadi teachers, volunteers, cultural leaders, clubs, palliative volunteers, students and the youth.

Muslim Youth League volunteers approached all sections of people by maintaining COVID-19 protocol and took note of their opinions, ideas and concerns of development. The volunteers also reached out to the expatriate community of Anakkara through online meetings.

Responses

Basheer Kumbidi, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary in Anakkara panchayat, said the survey evoked amazing responses from the masses. “It has helped us to formulate an election manifesto based on the requirements and demands of the people of this panchayat,” he said.

Anakkara enjoys an enviable cultural legacy in the State by producing such great personalities as Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair, freedom fighter Captain Lakshmi, former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president A.V. Kuttimalu Amma, IUML founding leader P.K. Moideenkutty, Achuthan Kudallur and C. Koyakutty Musliar.

The Panniyoor temple, believed to have been constructed by Parasuraman, and Malamalkavu Ayyappa temple too are in Anakkara panchayat. Both these temples have many myths surrounding them.

Rudran Namboothiri, former superintendent of the Panniyoor temple, suggested that the potentials of pilgrim tourism be explored by connecting the places of cultural legacy in Anakkara. Jabbar Anakkara, agricultural scientist, suggested that efforts be made to attract the youth to agriculture.

Local people in the panchayat were excited about the survey. Abdurahman K., a trader in the panchayat, said it was a first-time experience for them. “We hope it will have some positive results over and above the political affiliations of the people,” he said.