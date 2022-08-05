Public lecture on James Webb Space Telescope on August 6

Anand Narayanan, professor, Department of Earth and Space Sciences, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), will speak on ‘The Promise of James Webb Space Telescope (JWST): Setting the Stage for Discoveries’ at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The public lecture is being organised by KSSTM and the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of Breakthrough Science Society. The talk will focus on the broad range of science observations that JWST will undertake in the months to come with its superior capabilities in the infrared, a statement said.