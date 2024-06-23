GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Public involvement in digital media essential for survival of democracy: Prabir Purkayastha

Published - June 23, 2024 12:13 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Prabir Purkayastha, founder-editor of Newsclick, has emphasised the critical role of public participation in digital media for the survival of democracy.

Speaking at a digital media workshop organised by People’s Mission and Library Council here, Mr. Purkayastha highlighted the challenges posed by right-wing fascist politics in Indian media.

“New media and popular movements such as the farmers’ struggle have been pivotal in challenging the government’s control over mainstream media,” Mr. Purkayastha said. He came down on the mainstream media for its apparent support of the BJP during what he termed an ‘undeclared emergency’, noting that media coverage often misrepresented public dissent, such as workers’ strikes being portrayed as traffic disruptions.

Speaking on the occasion, Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac spoke about the growing influence of right-wing forces in new media. He highlighted the use of religion and culture, backed by capital, to politically organise people in Kerala. Mr. Isaac called upon every citizen to actively engage in new media to uphold constitutional values.

Dr. V. Sivdasan, MP, presided over the event. Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran and district panchayat president P.P. Divya honoured Mr. Purkayastha. The workshop saw the participation of students, journalists, and representatives from States including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi. Senior journalists were also honoured at the event.

