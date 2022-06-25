Public interest protected in tariff hike: Minister

In revising the electricity tariff, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has safeguarded the interests of the people and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty has said.

Electricity tariff was last hiked in the State on July 8, 2019. The commission has permitted only a 6.6% hike in the tariff. It should be specially noted that no hike has been recommended for weaker sections, agricultural consumers, and small-scale traders, the Minister said here on Saturday.