Public interest protected in tariff hike: Minister
In revising the electricity tariff, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has safeguarded the interests of the people and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty has said.
Electricity tariff was last hiked in the State on July 8, 2019. The commission has permitted only a 6.6% hike in the tariff. It should be specially noted that no hike has been recommended for weaker sections, agricultural consumers, and small-scale traders, the Minister said here on Saturday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.