ADVERTISEMENT

Public interest involved in SFIO probe against KSIDC, says ROC

February 13, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Registrar of Companies (ROC), Kochi, opposed the plea of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) that no public interest was involved in the investigation of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against the Corporation in its transactions with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The KSIDC is a public company owned by the State government. The company failed to clarify the allegations raised against it by a complainant, Shone George. The SFIO investigation becomes relevant considering the “opaqueness and the murkiness in the matter,” which was underscored by a Report of the ROC, Bengaluru, said an affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court the other day.

Mr. George had complained that KSIDC was the second largest individual shareholder with a 13.4% stake in CMRL. He had also contended that a nominee of KSIDC was always there on the board of CMRL and any misappropriation of funds in CMRL amounted to the looting of public exchequer causing impact over the general industrial development of the State of Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the corporation was offered an opportunity to provide a point-to-point clarification on the allegations, it came with a reply bereft of details. Hence, it cannot be said that no public interest was invoked, according to the ROC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US