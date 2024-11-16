Public hearing on draft SIA of Sabarimala airport to be held this month

A draft Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report for the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield Airport at Erumely has recommended prioritising employment opportunities for those currently residing in the project area during both the construction and operational phases of the airport.

The report, prepared by a team from the School of Social Work at Bharata Mata College, reveals that the acquisition of land for the project will directly affect the livelihoods of 327 families and require the relocation of 326 families. The project will also necessitate the acquisition of seven places of worship, two schools, a hospital, a canteen, a ration store, and a labour office.

In addition, the report notes that 41,699 trees, including 17,736 rubber trees, will be felled. The study recommends special rehabilitation measures for the elderly, as most residents in the area are over the age of 60.

The report emphasises the need to preserve the natural flow of the Manimalayar River. Construction activities are likely to disrupt several streams and canals feeding into the river, potentially causing ecological damage. It raises concerns about possible ecological disasters to be caused by the flattening of hills for the project, referencing similar issues observed in neighbouring regions.

Public hearings on the draft SIA report are scheduled to take place in Erumely on November 29 and 30.

This is the second SIA conducted for the project, as the previous notifications for both the SIA and land acquisition were revoked by the government following objections from the Ayana Charitable Trust (formerly Gospel for Asia) and local residents whose lands were set to be acquired. They challenged in the court the legitimacy of the initial SIA study, which had been conducted by the Centre for Management Development, citing the organisation’s links with the Industries department.

Regulations under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARRA) stipulate that the agency conducting the SIA must not have connections to the project-implementing entity.

Subsequently, the State government issued a fresh notification for the SIA under Section 4(1) of the LARR Act, 2013. A new notification for land acquisition will only be issued after the completion of the current SIA proceedings and the submission of its final report.