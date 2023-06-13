Public hearing on draft SIA for Sabarimala airport ends

June 13, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A public hearing on the draft Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report on the proposed Sabarimala International Greenfield Airport drew to a close here on Tuesday. The two-day event, organised by the Centre for Management Development (CMD) that headed the study, was attended by people residing in Erumely South and Manimala villages. The event saw people raising concerns over a variety of issues in connection with the land acquisition. The authorities are expected to address the queries posed by the public during a public convention at Erumely on June 24.