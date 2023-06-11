HamberMenu
Public hearing on draft CRZ plan on Monday

June 11, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A public hearing on the draft Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) plan of 2019 will be held at Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra, from 10 30 a.m. on Monday. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said it would be an opportunity for the public to raise their grievances and suggestions on the plan prepared by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) for the Kochi Corporation, six municipalities, and 25 panchayats.  The draft plan is available on www.coastal.keltron.org and www.keralaczma.gov.in

