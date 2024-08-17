ADVERTISEMENT

Public hearing held for govt. takeover of V.R. Krishna Iyer’s residence in Kochi

Updated - August 17, 2024 10:29 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 10:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A public hearing was held on Saturday as part of the government takeover of ‘Sadgamaya’, the residence of the late jurist V.R. Krishna Iyer, who was Kerala’s first Law Minister.

The proposal is to take over the residence to turn it into a memorial and legal research centre. The hearing was held as part of the social impact study conducted by Rajagiri Outreach. The study, under way for a month, has already led to a draft report, and a final report will be submitted also incorporating the findings in the public hearing. Law Minister P. Rajeeve said action would be taken based on the final report.

The government has earmarked ₹1 crore for converting Sadgamaya into a memorial-cum-legal research centre.

