Public hearing for women plantation workers in Thrissur on October 19

The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) will organise a public hearing for women workers in the plantation sector of the State. The event will take place at the Government High School in Puthukkad, Thrissur, at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday (October 19,2024). The hearing will be inaugurated by KWC chairperson P. Satheedevi.

The proceedings will be chaired by KWC member Indira Ravindran, with V.S. Prince, president of the Thrissur district panchayat, as the chief guest.

Discussions will be led by the commission’s research officer A.R. Archana. The focus of the public hearing will be on the issues faced by women workers in the plantation sector across the State. A report based on these discussions will be prepared and submitted to the government.