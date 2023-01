January 30, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Public health expert P.G.R. Pillai has been appointed as a member of the medical advisory panel of the West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. Dr. Pillai, who has been instrumental in setting up nine medical college hospitals and allied services in Kerala, was nominated to the post in view of his vast experience in the field of medicine and related areas, said a communication by the Governor’s office to Mr. Pillai.